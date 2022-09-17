M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,582 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FEZ opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

