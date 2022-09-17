19,614 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 188,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UCON opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

