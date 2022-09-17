1,932 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

