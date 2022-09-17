First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,355 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $138.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.55. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $165.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 99.61%.

In related news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

