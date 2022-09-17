First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 79,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $81,277,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.