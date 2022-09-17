M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $460,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 516.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,028,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,463,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

