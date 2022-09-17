M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $515,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

