Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 60,766 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,766 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.05% of Assurant worth $103,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.29. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

