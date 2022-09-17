M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AOR stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

