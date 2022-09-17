Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,604 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

