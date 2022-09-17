iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.11% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,201,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,267.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.71. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.86 and a 1 year high of $152.94.

