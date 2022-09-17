8,873 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 686,697 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

