Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

