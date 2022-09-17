M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $613,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

