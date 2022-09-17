iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,262,000.

IXN stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

