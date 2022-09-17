Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

