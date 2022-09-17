Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 13,114 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.