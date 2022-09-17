Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

MongoDB Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of MDB opened at $220.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.89 and a 200 day moving average of $318.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

