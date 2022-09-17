Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $149.16 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.