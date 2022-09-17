Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.47% of Synaptics worth $116,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNA opened at $107.93 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

