Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 637,137 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637,137 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.07% of Qiagen worth $119,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,508,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $267,905,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,573,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,157,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Price Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

