Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $168.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.