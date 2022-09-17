Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,590,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.81% of Graphic Packaging worth $112,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.31 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

