Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $104.65 Million Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,993 shares of the software’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.04% of Altair Engineering worth $104,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 1.7 %

ALTR opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.