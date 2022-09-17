Head to Head Survey: AppHarvest (APPH) and The Competition

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AppHarvest to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.31 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.07

AppHarvest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AppHarvest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 37 127 423 23 2.71

AppHarvest presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 168.69%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 91.13%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Summary

AppHarvest rivals beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

