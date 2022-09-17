Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Vintage Wine Estates in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vintage Wine Estates’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.86.

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 3.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 3.00 and a fifty-two week high of 12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 505.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

