Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Given New €14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.47) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRNNF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €16.80 ($17.14) to €11.20 ($11.43) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

