Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Land Securities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $793.33.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LDSCY stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

