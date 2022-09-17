Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given New GBX 79 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.