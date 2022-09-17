Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given New GBX 79 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.