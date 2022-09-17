EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target Increased to €22.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $26.45 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

