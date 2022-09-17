BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 160,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 72,321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 442.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

