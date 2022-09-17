NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. NVE has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a market cap of $240.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.17.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. NVE’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NVE by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

