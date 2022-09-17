HomeServe (LON:HSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,192.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,192 ($14.40) and last traded at GBX 1,191 ($14.39), with a volume of 206620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,188 ($14.35).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,181.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,044.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,046.15.
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
