FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.89

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 19630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of research firms have commented on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.67.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 213,136 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

