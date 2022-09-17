Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.61

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.61 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 13774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,880,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.