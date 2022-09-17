Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 39,965 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,965 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.01% of BOK Financial worth $128,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $940,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $866,475. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

