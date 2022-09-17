Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,102.00

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,102 ($25.40) and last traded at GBX 2,134 ($25.79), with a volume of 132180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,134 ($25.79).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,080 ($37.22) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computacenter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,900 ($35.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,303.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,458.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,558.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

