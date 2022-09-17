Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.09

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 8200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.