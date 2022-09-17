Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.04% of MarketAxess worth $133,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.33.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $252.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.59 and its 200-day moving average is $281.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.42 and a 52 week high of $434.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

