Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $218.00

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $218.00 and last traded at $214.50, with a volume of 4798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.23. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 166.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

