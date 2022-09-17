Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,822.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,822 ($34.10) and last traded at GBX 2,891.60 ($34.94), with a volume of 363061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,104 ($37.51).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.
