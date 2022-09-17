Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $125.87 Million Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.34% of Hayward worth $125,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

NYSE HAYW opened at $10.08 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

