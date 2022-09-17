Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.44

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.44 and last traded at C$40.28, with a volume of 201967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFY. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.1399999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

