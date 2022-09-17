Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading 15.8% Higher

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating) traded up 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 335,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 283,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$23.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.

