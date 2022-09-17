Renishaw (LON:RSW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,370.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,370 ($40.72) and last traded at GBX 3,469.20 ($41.92), with a volume of 5255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,520 ($42.53).
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,975 ($48.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,073.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,940.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,948.50.
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
