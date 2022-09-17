Julie Papanek Grant Sells 87,647 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,575,998 shares in the company, valued at $233,654,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

