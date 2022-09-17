Julie Papanek Grant Sells 87,647 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,575,998 shares in the company, valued at $233,654,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

