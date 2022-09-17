Julie Papanek Grant Sells 87,647 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,575,998 shares in the company, valued at $233,654,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $1,171,770.85.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.