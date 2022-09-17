Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) CEO Sells $2,198,865.85 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.66 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amcor by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

