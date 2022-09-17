SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,918,548.12 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %

SWTX stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $663,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

