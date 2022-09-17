SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,918,548.12 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %
SWTX stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
Further Reading
