Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Sells $2,418,197.60 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cigna Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $290.35 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.19 and a 200-day moving average of $263.37.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

