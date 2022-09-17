Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $2,822,250.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

